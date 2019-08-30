Concerns raised over neglected parking lot across from Liberty Plaza

Weeds and grass are continuing to fill the parking lot across from Liberty Plaza.

Action News checked in with code enforcement about the situation and what steps need to be taken in order for them to go in and correct the situation, no matter who owns the property.

“The same steps still apply no matter who the owner of the property is. It’s still best to contact our office, let us know, report the issue and we will address it,” said Jake Welsh, Chief Zoning Officer, City of Erie.

If you see any areas you’d like to report, you’re encouraged to call 870-1111.