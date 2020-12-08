Concerns raised regarding spending of Erie County CARES Act money

Concerns are raised about county spending when it comes to CARES Act dollars.

It was recorded that more than $14,000 was spent for incident command support which supplied meals for the task force.

Councilwoman Kim Clear explained that this money did not come from Erie County taxes or CARES Act money. Instead, this was coming from the CDC COVID funds in order to maintain the funds.

“These people were working 16 hours a day in order to keep you safe and alive in a time when we know nothing about this disease that we were afraid and scared what was going to happen. These people were working the front lines. I want you to take a minute and step inside their skin. I want you to think what you would’ve been thinking and feeling at that time and maybe a meal is what got you through.” Clear said.

The largest amount of spending for the county with this money was for personal protection equipment. This cost more than $188,000.