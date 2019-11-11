Concert honoring those who serve our country

It was a concert that showed patriotism to the country and honored those who have served.

Edinboro University presented the Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania tonight at the Hirt Auditorium. The McDowell Junior Air Force ROTC presented the colors. Several ex-military officials are a part of this band.

“I get to enjoy this fabulous music, I’ve gotten to know so many of the people I serve by attending meetings once a month.” said Judith Wahlenmayer, board of directors at the Concert Band NWPA.

A total of 50 people are a part of this band