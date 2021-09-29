Conference at Bayfront Convention Center showcasing importance of natural gas

Attendees of the Shale Industry are showcasing the importance of natural gas at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Around 500 attendees are in Erie for a two-day conference designed to highlight the importance of the natural gas industry.

According to the president of the Shale Coalition, the natural gas industry touches everyone’s lives, from heating your homes to the plastic products you use everyday.

Erie was chosen to host the conference because of its rich manufacturing history.

“Again, going back to Erie’s history of a strong manufacturing base and just the way that we’ve been treated the whole time, it made for a natural fit to bring the conference here. As you can see from the enthusiasm here, the attendees are enjoying it as well,” said David Callahan, president, Shale Coalition.

The Shale Industry Conference will continue Thursday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

