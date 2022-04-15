“Stations of the Cross with Women Who Walked with Jesus” is the theme of the 2022 Good Friday Peace Pilgrimage. The focus of the message for that year is centered around women who are systemically oppressed.

“Women are among the poorest, the most abused, the most forgotten people in society all over the world. There are many girls throughout the world who are not able to even be educated,” said Joanne Cahill, Peace Pilgrimage Participant.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie and participants stopped along various locations throughout downtown Erie that relate to the message being shared.

“We walk and we walk in silence so that we can listen with the ear of our heart to the suffering, the poor of the people all around us, also the voice of God deep within us,” said Sister Stephanie Schmidt, Prioress with Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

Participants of the Peace Pilgrimage shared their thoughts on this year’s message, especially when keeping in mind those suffering in Ukraine.

“To be here today and to be with them in spirit and to try in some way share their burden. When one part of humanity is suffering, we are all suffering,” Cahill said.

“We will, in one of the stations, be remembering that women and children are the primary victims of war. In that particular station, we will be focusing on the ravages of war in Ukraine,” Schmidt said.

Participants shared why the Peace Pilgrimage has continued to be important for the last 42 years.

“It’s just an important part of our celebration of these three sacred days. It’s also important to give witness to the many issues that afflict our society,” Cahill said.

The sisters say they walk to remind themselves and others that the suffering continues.