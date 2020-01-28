Congress introduces resolution supporting saving Minor League Baseball from eliminating 42 clubs.

Today, the four co-chairs of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force introduced a bipartisan resolution expressing the sense of Congress that Major League Baseball should not proceed with the plan to eliminate 42 Minor League clubs across the country, including the Erie SeaWolves.

Congressman Mike Kelly is an original co-sponsor of this resolution. He believes that Minor League Baseball is very crucial part of America’a pastime and they provide good, affordable entertainment options for working families.

“Major League Baseball’s plan to cut ties with 42 mior league teams, includig Erie’s beloved SeaWolves, would be devastating to millions of baseball loving Americas. I am a proud co-sponsor of this resolution that urges MLB to reconsider. It would be tragic to lose these teams.” Congressman Kelly said.

To read the full resolution, click here