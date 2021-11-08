Congressional Redistricting Council wants feedback from Pennsylvanians Monday night

Members of Governor Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council will hold a listening session Monday to gather public feedback on congressional redistricting.

The public can view the virtual session HERE. The session starts tonight (Monday) at 6 p.m.

To request to speak at the virtual listening session, click HERE to email the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The Office ask that you include your name and county of residence.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to visit the administration’s redistricting website to review draft Redistricting Principles developed by the Advisory Council, submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest and submit input on the proposals.

The decisions made through the redistricting process will affect every person and community in Pennsylvania for the next decade, and Pennsylvanians deserve to have their voices heard.

