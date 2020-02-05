Congressman Glenn Thompson issues statement following President Trump’s State of the Union Address

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson issued the following statement tonight following President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address:

“President Trump’s vision for America is bold, future-focused, and packed with common sense solutions to our greatest challenges.

Since taking office, the President has been delivering on historic trade deals, combatting the national opioid epidemic, securing our southern border, and rebuilding our national defense.

Pennsylvania is experiencing the great American comeback. New business applications are up 21 percent, manufacturing wages have seen increases, new investments are flowing into opportunity zones, and 162,000 new jobs have been created since the President took office.

I look forward to continuing to work with the Trump Administration to deliver results for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.”