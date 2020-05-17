Congressman Justin Amash announces he will not run as third party candidate for president

Congressman Justin Amash has announced that he will not run as a third party candidate for president of the United States.

The Republican turned independent congressman for Michigan tweeted on Saturday that after much reflection, the circumstances would not lead to success.

Last month Amash announced that he would be exploring a presidential run as a libertarian party candidate.

Amash made waves last year as the only house republican to support impeaching President Trump during the Russian investigation.

