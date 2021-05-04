Congressman Kelly to tour intake center at U.S./Mexico border

Congressman Mike Kelly is at the U.S./Mexico border and will be touring an intake center housing migrant children in McAllen, Texas.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the newsroom with more.

Congressman Kelly traveled to McAllen, Texas Monday and will be at the intake center all day today to try and get some answers about the intake process.

Representative Kelly says he has many questions following the temporary transportation and housing of over 100 migrant children here in Summit Township.

Rep. Kelly says he still has not gotten answers from the administration and says he wants to get answers during his tour of the Texas facility.

He plans to talk with Border Patrol and possibly bring back video from the facility.

“We want to see, from that standpoint, those children being filtered in, being brought into the United States. The only difference in what’s happened so far in their journey, at least last week, is that it was either coyotes or the cartel that brought them to the American border,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, R, PA 16th District.

Rep. Kelly will remain at the border until tomorrow when he will fly back to Pennsylvania.