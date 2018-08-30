Congressman Mike Kelly hosts roundtable discussion in Erie today Video

A member of the Trump Administration in Erie today to host a roundtable discussion with local small business owners.

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, alongside Congressman Mike Kelly, took time to sit down with a handful of small business owners. Those business owners discussing how the recent federal tax cuts have helped their operations.

Kelly says, "...confidence level is what's driving a lot of the investments today. Its all about jobs. Jobs, jobs and more jobs. And we know what is good for the American worker is good for America and that's what we're seeing going on right now. That's why the economy is soaring."

This, just one of many roundtable events hosted by McMahon across the country.

The event was moderated by the government relations representative for the Erie Manufacturer and Business Association.