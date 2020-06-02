Congressman Mike Kelly meets with religious leaders in Erie

Following Saturday Night’s Destruction downtown, Congressman Mike Kelly met with religious leaders.

These leaders including Bishop Dwayne Brock and other pastors discussed change and equality within the Erie community.

Congressman Mike Kelly told us that religious leaders look to speak to protesters about ways to create peace.

During the meeting, leaders also conversed about programs and policies to implement change within lower social economical communities.

“By the people that are investing, there is an answer to some of the problems that we have. A lot of it as we go forward will happen in our churches, in our schools and in our homes,” said Congressman Mike Kelly.

Congressman Kelly also looks to continue improving economic conditions in the city and surrounding neighborhoods.