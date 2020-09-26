Congressman Mike Kelly releases statement on nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

On September 26th, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) issued this statement following the president’s announcement:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant legal mind, an outstanding person, and the right choice for the Supreme Court. President Trump has once again kept his promise to the American people by selecting an imminently qualified and conservative judge who will interpret the Constitution and the law with an originalist philosophy. I encourage the Senate to act swiftly to confirm Judge Barrett’s nomination,” said Kelly.