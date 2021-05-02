Congressman Mike Kelly to visit the U.S./Mexico boarder

Congressman Mike Kelly will be heading to the U.S./Mexico boarder tomorrow to attempt to find some answers.

The representative said that he has many questions following the temporary transportation and housing of over a hundred migrant children in Summit Township.

He’s going to the boarder boarder town of McAllen, Texas to an intake center where many migrant children are being housed.

Kelly said that he still has not gotten the answers from the administration that he wants.

He plans to talk with boarder patrol and possibly bring back video from the facilities when he returns on Wednesday.