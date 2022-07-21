The latest issue of the Erie Reader is apparently not sitting well with Congressman Mike Kelly.

The six-term Republican has scheduled a news conference Friday.

The notice sent out by “Mike Kelly for Congress” indicates Kelly will address “misinformation printed in the Erie Reader” and a “lawsuit could be forthcoming.”

A spokesperson confirmed their issue is with an opinion piece written by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz. That op-ed focuses primarily on Kelly and the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Wertz says a news conference in response is being planned.