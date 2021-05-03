Congressman Mike Kelly visiting intake center in Texas

Congressman Mike Kelly is heading to the U.S./Mexico border Monday to try and find answers.

Representative Kelly says he has many questions following the temporary transportation and housing of over 100 migrant children in Summit Township.

Kelly will visit an intake center in the border town of McAllen, Texas where many migrant children are housed.

Congressman Kelly says he still has not gotten the answers from the administration that he wants.

He says he plans to talk with border patrol and possibly bring back video from the facility, when he returns Wednesday.