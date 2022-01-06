Congressmen, PA Dems weigh in on Jan. 6th attack on Capitol

Caught in the middle of the Capitol attack were members of Congress who were there to certify the Electoral College vote, making Joe Biden President.

Congressman Mike Kelly was among those on the house floor as pro-Trump protestors started to fill the halls of the Capitol.

The six-term Republican recalls the Capitol police coming in several times, asking them to remain inside the house chamber. As protestors got closer to the chamber, police asked them to start leaving for a safer place.

Kelly told our own Jill McCormick the enormity of the Capitol attack wasn’t apparent, at least not right away.

“I really wasn’t concerned about it at all, Jill, initially. And then as I was leaving, I looked and I said ‘you know what, this thing has gotten really out of control and it shouldn’t be this way.’ I don’t know of any member of Congress that would look at the actions that day and agree with anything that took place, because that certainly isn’t anything that’s acceptable or tolerable. That’s not the way we operate,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, R, PA 3rd District.

Our extended conversation with Congressman Kelly can be seen Thursday night on JET 24 Action News.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) also commented on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol:

“January 6, 2021 was one of the darkest days in our Nation’s history. After months of lying about the election and stoking baseless conspiracy theories, the former President encouraged a mob of thousands of armed insurrectionists to attack the United States Capitol in order to overturn the results of a free and fair election and keep himself in power. He even turned them against his own Vice President, such that they chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence’ in the halls of Congress. The former President’s incitement of violent extremists led to at least five deaths and injuries to nearly 140 members of law enforcement. Countless more continue to carry emotional scars from that day. Even after the violent attack, a group of Republicans in the House and the Senate continued to perpetuate the Big Lie by voting to overturn the will of Pennsylvanians later that evening. Instead of accountability and remorse, members of the Republican Party continue to undermine our elections and our democratic principles. Republican officials across the country have embraced the former President’s Big Lie by introducing and enacting an unprecedented number of voter suppression measures and politicizing nonpartisan election administration functions. If we do not restore and strengthen voter protections nationwide, a future authoritarian could succeed where the former President and his insurrectionists failed. To live up to our national ideals and fortify our elections against partisan subversion, the Senate has an obligation to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, two commonsense bills which would improve access to the ballot, protect our democracy and restore the full strength of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The strength of our republic was tested one year ago, and it remains under attack. In order to preserve our democracy, we must protect our elections and ensure all Americans have a voice in their government.”

PA Dems Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills also weighed in, issuing the following statement: