Conneaut Area Senior High School to move to virtual learning due to high COVID-19 cases

Conneaut Area Senior High School announced that the high school will be closed from Friday, December 3rd until Friday, December 10th.

The reason for the closure is due to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases at the high school.

According to a post on the Conneaut School District Facebook page, students will continue their schoolwork through Canvas while the high school building is closed. This includes Career and Technical students and all after school activities.

Students will return to the school on Monday, December 13th for normal brick and mortar classes.

All other buildings will remain open at this time, according to the Facebook post.

