Conneaut Lake Bark Park hosts Autumnfest 2020

The Conneaut Lake Bark Park will play host to a new fall community event on October 17th. This event known as Autumnfest 2020, will feature vendors and even musicians.

Autumnfest 2020 is organized by the Bark Park Committee. The event was created by George Nowack, Director of Arts for everyone, in order to promote the park and recognize Conneaut Lake Veterinary Hospital.

Autumnfest 2020 will feature a number of vendors of various kinds including crafters and artists.

“We have artists, we have artisans, we have crafters, we have non-profits, we have food vendors and food trucks. Anything you can basically think of,” said Nowack.

Donald Consal, a veterinarian at the Conneaut Lake Veterinary Hospital, will be performing with his band at the event.

Admission is free and proceeds generated at this event by various means at the festival will go towards the Bark Park and the organization it supports.

The event will also include an art auction which will raise money for local veterans organizations.

Autumnfest 2020 will also be welcoming canines as attendees and will include various activities designed specifically for dogs along with canine refreshments.

With so many other Fall events this year falling victim to COVID-19 cancellation, Nowack believes that Autimnfest 2020 will bring some fun and community togetherness in a time when it is needed most.

“Like the song says, the times they are a changing, and the best way to change the times in a positive direction is to support each other, support our community and take it upon ourselves to join together and this is an opportunity to do just that,” said Nowack.

Autumnfest 2020 will run on Saturday October 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bark Park located at 12704 Foust Road.

Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and follow the proper COVID-19 social distancing safety measures.