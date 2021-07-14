Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee to part ways with borough after nine years

Expect to see a major shift in Conneaut Lake Borough construction projects.

The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee will be parting ways with the borough after nine years.

The committee plans to pursue other projects in the community with help from volunteer funds.

Bill Eldridge with the CLCDC says the boroughs annual budget of $400,000 is not enough for their projects.

“With the construction, it’s complicated. It’s gotten complicated with the town council and, so, it’s kind of time of us to move on, we believe.” Eldridge said.

With volunteer funds, CLCDC is finishing up phase two of the Water Street project between Second and Third Street. This includes new sidewalks, crosswalks and light poles.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list