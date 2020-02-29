Conneaut Lake holds annual Ice House Festival

Conneaut Lake held their annual Ice House Festival this afternoon.
The family friendly event featured ice carvings, a chili cook off and even live music.
This event has 40 ice carvings which is their biggest display ever.
The event also has six giant ice sculptures that were carved right on site.
Visitors come from not only Crawford County, but from all over the state and even Ohio.
Organizer Sandy Eldrige said in the past the weather was not ideal.
“We are thrilled to be here today in this perfect weather. It’s been five years. We have been praying for weather like this and finally it has happened,” said Sandy Eldrige from the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee.
Our very own Lou Baxter emceed the event. The festival ran until 3 p.m. today.