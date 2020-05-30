Conneaut Lake Marquette Savings Bank employee retires after working for five decades

One well known bank employee is retiring after serving her community for more than five decades.

People are used to seeing the smiling and friendly face of Anita Hans at the Conneaut Lake Marquette Bank.

Hans was born and raised in Conneaut Lake and has worked in the banking business since 1967.

On May 29th, Hans was presented with special awards from company executives in honor of her dedication and service.

“I am looking forward to retirement; spending more time with my family and friends and my grandkids. I have five beautiful ones and just spending time with them and getting my yard caught up and hopefully going to start doing some golfing, working out and just spending some me time I guess,” said Anita Hans, 50 years with Marquette Savings Bank.

There was also a car parade outside of the business with people honking their horns to show their appreciation for Hans and to wish her a happy retirement.