Conneaut Lake Marquette Savings Bank worker retires after five decades on the job

One well-known bank worker is retiring after serving her community for over five decades.

People are used to seeing the smiling and friendly face of Anita Hans at the Conneaut Lake Marquette Savings Bank.

Born and raised in Conneaut Lake, she has worked in the banking business since 1967. Today, she was presented special awards from company executives for her dedication and service.

“I am looking forward to retirement; spending more time with my family and friends and my grandkids. I have five beautiful ones and just spending time with them and getting my yard caught up and hopefully going to start doing some golfing, working out and just spending some me time I guess.” Hans said.

There was also a car parade outside the business with people honking their horns to show their appreciation and to wish her a happy retirement.