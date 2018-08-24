Conneaut Lake Park announces big attendance numbers this year Video

Workers at a Crawford County amusement park are thinking big after a busy season.

The manager at Conneaut Lake Park tells us this summer is one of the most successful seasons in recent years, bringing in thousands of guests. Park officials say renovations to the water park area caught the attention of many visitors.

Matthew Briggs, Park Manager, tells us, "Well above last year in ticket sales all across the park, between the water park, the amusement park, games and the gift shop; all sales are up. We've been blessed by wonderful weather."

With the recent success, park officials are trying to bring a new Ferris Wheel to the waterfront next summer.