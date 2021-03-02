Conneaut Lake Park could soon have new ownership

Conneaut Lake Park is in its second bankruptcy proceedings in the last 20 years, however the park could soon be owned by a new company.

Keldon Holdings, LLC. could soon be the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park. Former objections to the sale were discussed during this mornings zoom court hearing.

Representatives from the Economic Progress Alliance, which manages the park for the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, explains the sale order has not been entered yet due to former technical objections calling for a revision of the sale order.

Once the revised sale order is filed with the court and approved with no new objections, the park would have a new owner — Keldon Holdings, LLC.

The company bid $1.2 million. No other bidders matched the bid.

