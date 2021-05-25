Conneaut Lake Park delays opening

Conneaut Lake Park will not be open on Memorial Day weekend.

That’s the word from the park’s new owner. According to their Facebook page, Conneaut Lake Park now hopes to be ready for visitors by the July 4th weekend.

The news is a disappointment to park fans who want to check out all of the changes and improvements taking place.

The changes include beach and boardwalk improvements, the addition of tiki bars, a new youth arcade building underway in the old bumper car building, and the transformation of the old convention center into a picnic pavilion.