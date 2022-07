Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival.

Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar.

There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday.

If you missed the fun on July 23, you still have one more chance as the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 24.