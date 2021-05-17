Conneaut Lake Park prepares for summer season while seeking volunteers

Conneaut Lake Park is getting ready for the summer season with a lot of big changes.

One of the changes involves the workers at the park.

If you belong to an organization that is always looking to raise money, the park is offering what could be a win-win.

On it’s Facebook page, the new Conneaut Lake Park is offering organizations a chance to provide volunteers for a weekend of work.

In exchange, the park will contribute $500 to your organization.

The water park is expected to open Memorial Day weekend.