Conneaut Lake Park scheduled to open on July 2nd under new ownership

Conneaut Lake is getting ready for a new season.

The park is under new ownership after Todd Joseph purchased it for $1.2 million.

The General Manager of the park, Jaclyn McCoy, said that the new look for the park will include 14 rides for children and eight rides for adults.

McCoy said that the iconic blue streak roller coaster will not open this year, but visitors will find a tiki bar on the water.

McCoy said that the new owner is working to open up the park.

“He wanted to clean up a lot of the blight around the area just to kind of make it newer and fresher, and he wanted to open up the view to the lake because that is a big selling point here in Conneaut Lake Park,” said Jaclyn McCoy, General Manager of Conneaut Lake Park.

Conneaut Lake Park is scheduled to open on July 2nd.

