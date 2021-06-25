Conneaut Lake Park slated to reopen July 2

Conneaut Lake Park is preparing to welcome back the community to its historic adventures for the season.

People can expect to enjoy some historic rides and, of course, the water park.

Many in Erie County can mark their calendars because the opening of Conneaut Lake Park is happening in less than a week. The birth of the park was built 129 years ago, and throughout the years, there have been different owners.

Now, the park is under a new owner, Todd Joseph, who purchased it for $1.2 million. The new look of the park will include 14 rides for children and eight adult rides.

Of course, you can get ready to go down the slides and get splashed as the water park is happening. Jaclyn McCoy, General Manager, says the new owner continues to work on opening the park up.

“He wanted to clean up a lot of the blight around the area just to kind of make it newer and fresher, and he wanted to open up the view to the lake because that is a big selling point here in Conneaut Lake Park.” McCoy said.

Unfortunately, the iconic Blue Streak roller coaster will not be open this year. McCoy says the new continues to look into the historic ride. Many people say they cannot wait to enjoy the historic park.

“I mean, it’s just amazing how different it looks than it did three months ago. It’s exciting, it really is.” said Karen Fabin, Photographer.

With the excitement that Fabin has, visitors may have the same excitement when they find a Tiki Bar by the water with a great view of the beach.

The general manager of the park says she feels many would be excited about the new transformations of the park.

“I think we’re ready, I think the park is ready and everybody is ready to see the era of Conneaut Lake Park as well as myself because I’m a local. I can’t wait to see what everybody thinks.” McCoy said.

McCoy says the park will open next weekend on July 2nd.

