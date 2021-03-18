Conneaut Lake Park taking bookings for summer acts at new amphitheater, branding opportunity for businesses on water tower

The new owners of Conneaut Lake Park begin to renovate the property with big plans for the park’s future.

Now that Keldon Holdings, LLC has taken over, their mission is to bring new life to the deteriorating park while re imagining the park’s potential.

Demolition crews are leveling the park’s more “blighted” structures. Crews will also be removing anything that is deemed unsafe.

According to the New Conneaut Lake Park Facebook Page, the park is now taking bookings for the new amphitheater for the 2021 season. You are asked to send inquiries to newclp@outlook.com.

In addition, if any businesses are interested to advertise and have their brand on the CLP water tower, you are asked to email newclp@outlook.com