Conneaut Lake Park to reopen July 2

Conneaut Lake Park is getting prepared to welcome back guests for the season.

The historic amusement park reopens July 2 for another generation of family fun.

The new owner of the park, Todd Joseph, bought the park out of bankruptcy for $ 1.2 million in March.

Joseph is adding a tiki bar on the water. The old bumper car ride will be converted into a dance hall.

There will be 14 rides for the kids and eight adult rides.

The general manager of the park, Jaclyn McCoy, says the owner has included two historic rides, including a 1905 carousel and the Devil’s Den, which is an indoor dark ride.

McCoy says the owner wanted to make the park welcoming to the public with the renovations.

“He wanted to clean up a lot of the blight around the area just to kind of make it look newer and fresher, and he wanted to open up the view to the lake because that is a big selling point here in Conneaut Lake Park,” said Jaclyn McCoy, general manager, Conneaut Lake Park.

The manager says Blue Streak is not going to run for the 2021 season, but says the owner continues to look into the famous ride.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list