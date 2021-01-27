Conneaut Lake Park trustees receive green light to auction off amusement park

Conneaut Lake Park trustees have received the green light to auction off the historical amusement park.

The trustees filed for bankruptcy in 2014, however, a bankruptcy court must approve the sale of any assets.

According to Conneaut Lake Park trustee executive director Jim Becker, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court did just that by approving the trustees’ request to auction off the park.

The auction will include the amusement park, water park, Conneaut Hotel and the Camperland campground.

Keldon Holdings, LLC currently has a bid on the park for $1.2 million.

February 19th is the deadline for any other qualified bids.