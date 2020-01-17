Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department has shut down, this according to a report from the Meadville Tribune.

Officials with both the Crawford County Department of Public Safety and Sadsbury Township confirming to the Meadville Tribune that the volunteer fire department closed operations Friday morning.

The Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department’s primary service area is the western portion of Sadsbury Township. It has been dual-dispatched with the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department on all of the calls in Sadsbury Township and Conneaut Lake Borough for many years.

According to Kevin Nicholson, the director of the county’s Department of Public Safety, Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department will be dual-dispatched with Conneaut Lake’s Volunteer Fire Deparment.