Bad weather may to blame for a fatal accident on Thursday morning.

According to the Meadville Tribune, 61-year old Sandra Phillips of Conneaut Lake was struck by a small SUV while crossing Route 18 around 7:00 a.m.

It happened around the 10,000 block when she was apparently returning from a convenience store on foot.

Conneaut Lake Regional Police say the weather was dark and rainy with sporadic fog.

The name of the SUV driver has not been released. The investigation is continuing.