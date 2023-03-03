An Ohio man is behind bars Friday after Erie Police said he held a woman and boy, 6, against their will for several days; during which time he allegedly brutally beat the woman and threatened to kill both her and the child.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Matthew Pavlisin, 35, of Conneaut, Ohio agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said he is also expected to plead guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault at a later date.

The DA’s office said once the second guilty plea is entered, they will recommend a sentence of three to six years in prison.