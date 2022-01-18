Conneaut, Ohio defendants charged with assault and kidnapping after keeping man in cage for several days

Two of four Conneaut, Ohio defendants charged with assault and kidnapping have entered pleas in an Ohio courtroom.

Kaylee Minor of Conneaut pleaded not guilty of kidnapping and related charges.

A second defendant, Paul Guzzo, also pleaded not guilty on January 18th.

Two other defendants, Bryson Brewer and Lilth Hayden are scheduled to enter their pleas on Thursday January 20th.

The four are charged with luring a man to a home and keeping him in an animal cage for several days.

Police said that the man was assaulted and held against his will.

A child was also removed from the home according to police.

Three dogs and three cats were also taken from the scene as part of the investigation.