(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut, Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm.

Jennifer Glasscock, 38, was pulled over by a Pennsylvania State Trooper on Nov. 30. She was in Lawrence County. While approaching the vehicle, the Trooper saw Glasscock with an open purse in her lap. The purse had a loaded handgun, pills, rubber bands, her driver’s license and some $4,000 in cash.

On the floor of the vehicle, the Trooper saw methamphetamine. The trooper also saw a green backpack.

PSP got a search warrant for the vehicle and found two lockboxes in the backpack. The lockboxes had controlled substances and two digital scales. The Greensburg Regional Laboratory later confirmed the weight and identity of the controlled substances, a news release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In total, Glasscock had 195 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, perforated paper containing LSD, and 15 grams of oxycodone.

Glasscock is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2023. She could face a total sentence of life in prison and a fine of $5 million. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history.