Conneaut Township road to remain closed for pipe replacement project

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PENNDOT Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Logo 690x460 2014_-2207135739722511054

PennDOT announcing Thursday that Barney Road in Conneaut Township will remain closed to through traffic for a pipe replacement project.

The road is expected to remain closed until October 2nd, 2020, weather permitting. The closure is from the intersection with Carter Road to the intersection with Wickwire Road.

A detour is posted using Carter Road, Knapp Route and Wickwire Road.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones and to be alert to changing conditions. In addition, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar