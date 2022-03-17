An outside fire spread to three mobile homes, destroying one and damaging two others.

The fire happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Barney Road in Conneaut Township.

According to the chief of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department, garbage, trash, tires and one camper were initially on fire when they arrived on scene.

Pennsylvania State Police were also there to investigate one of the trailers which had been used as a former meth lab.

“The camper was labeled by the Sheriff’s Department as a clandestine lab. We called the State Police in to investigate to ensure there was nothing active. So far, they’ve deemed it inactive and clear so far and they’re doing further investigation,” said Chief Bruce Shearer, Albion Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.