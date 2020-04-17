1  of  3
Conneaut Valley Elementary third-grader sends heartfelt message to classmates

Local News
In the midst of all of the social distancing and with the closure of schools, one Conneaut Valley Elementary School student is sending a heartfelt message to his classmates and teachers.

Third Grade Teacher Dawn Dougherty sent a video to JET 24 Action News. In the video, a third grader named Seth spoke to his classmates and his teachers and sharing his appreciate for them.

The video appears on Mrs. Dougherty’s third grade class blog page.

“I appreciate you guys for who you are and what you are,” Seth said.

