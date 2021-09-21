Connect Urban Erie holds meeting to discuss their vision for Bayfront Parkway Project

Connect Urban Erie is holding a community meeting in front of the Blasco Library to share their vision for the Bayfront Parkway Project.

The current Bayfront Parkway Project consists of round abouts, pedestrian bridges, and solutions to offer easier access for people to get to the Bayfront.

The Connect Urban Erie officials gathered signatures today from people in the community to bring in front of PennDOT and Erie City Council.

The resolution would be to see a change to how the express way will be designed to make it connect easier to the Bayfront with less traffic.

“The action is specifically for PennDOT to go back and adjust the designs to connect the city rather than sever the city from the Bayfront, which is what the plan they have right now will do. It will cut the city right out,” said Adam Trott, President of Connect Urban Erie.

As of right now there is no set date to present the signatures and plans to PennDOT and City Council.

