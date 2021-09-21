Connect Urban holds meeting to gather support for changes to Bayfront Parkway Project

The push is on for one group that wants to make changes to the Bayfront Parkway Project before construction begins.

Those changes were announced tonight at a public meeting where Connect Urban is getting support for the plan before they present it to officials.

The 76-86 million dollar Bayfront Parkway Project that aims to improve traffic pedestrian connection to the Bayfront. This project has gained a lot of attention from the Erie community.

“One of the things that we have heard is that people want to cross more safely to the Bayfront in order to get to the destinations on the waterfront side to the downtown side which is why we’ve developed the bridge. Which is why we shortened the crossing significantly as State Street,” said Jill Harry, Press Officer at PennDOT District 1.

However, one organization wants to make changes.

“The more expressway life they make this highway, the bigger the cross town load is going to be and it will sabotage the whole intent in the first place,” said Adam Trott, President of Connect Urban Erie.

“The term expressway isn’t something we would use to describe this plan at all. What we would do there would actually calm the traffic down,” said Harry.

Trott said that the plan will divert traffic to 12th Street, 26th Street, and I-90 during construction which he’s wondering why PennDOT won’t keep it that way.

“So we are saying alright when you are done don’t open it up and have the traffic be a deadly barrier between the city and the Bayfront. Stay with keeping this a parkway and not an arterial parkway,” said Trott.

The main change that Connect Urban officials would like to see are new designs that connect the city to the Bayfront.

“The action is specifically for PennDOT to get back and adjust the designs to connect the city from the Bayfront, which is what part of the plan they have right now will do. It will cut the city right out,” said Trott.

There is no date set yet for the organization to meet with officials from the city or PennDOT.

If you want to provide any ideas about the project, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists