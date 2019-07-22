The consecration has been removed from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Oil City, making it able to be used for non-religious purposes.

Reverend John Miller, pastor of partnered parishes St. Stephen and St. Joseph in Oil City announced on July 20 that the Most Reverend Lawrence Persico, bishop of Erie, after consultation with the presbyteral council, has relegated one of St. Joseph Parish’s secondary churches, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, to “profane but not sordid use.”

This technical designation refers to the canon law process by which a bishop removes the blessing or consecration of a church building. Through that process, the building ceases to be used for worship, and therefore can be used for non-religious purposes. The use of the word profane in this instance means secular or non-religious, while sordid stands for unbecoming or inappropriate.

This designation is the result of a process that occurs when a pastor, with the support of the Parish Finance Council and Parish Pastoral Council, determines a church building can no longer be maintained for any variety of reasons. A complete history of the church, as well as a detailed narrative of the current situation is described in the decree announcing the bishop’s decision, which can be found at www.ErieRCD.org/bishop/decrees.html.