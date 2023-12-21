(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Representative Bob Merski welcomed constituents to his holiday open house on Thursday.

The Democrat, representing the 2nd legislative district, and his staff were on hand to answer any questions people might have about state programs and services available to them.

The open house also offered the representative and his staff the opportunity to hear concerns and issues constituents may have.

“Some of the things people are coming in for today are the property tax and rebate program, services with PennDOT, such as car registrations and our handicap placards, and things to do with our senior programs, such as LIHEAP and PACE net programs,” said Merski.

Merski added the response to Thursday’s open house was very positive and people seemed to appreciate having direct access to their state representative.