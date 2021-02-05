Constitutional amendment to curb Governor’s power during disaster declarations to appear on May 18th ballot

A new constitutional amendment will be on this year’s May 18th ballot, limiting the governor’s powers during a disaster emergency.

The constitutional amendment will be voted for on May 18th that would restrict the governors’ power during a disaster emergency to only 21 days. If this constitutional amendment is passed on May 18th, could this help the futures for restaurants?

“It limits that to 21 days. That passed the House of Representatives, the governor is not able to veto that. It will be in the voters’ hands. Do the voters want the governor to have more than 21 days of control or do they want to limit that?” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

Even though this bill will allow for more involvement with other state governors, this also means decisions on state emergencies could take longer.

“When you’re an executive and declare those powers, you can make decisions on the fly, but there’s a process for us. I think you’re walking a dangerous line there and making people wait when they shouldn’t really be waiting when resources need to be deployed immediately.” Rep. Bizzarro said.

The last time that Governor Tom Wolf issued a state of emergency, many bars and restaurants suffered major financial losses.

“That’s a bill that could have been passed months ago, so obviously we dealt with on again and off again restrictions, closures, and not closures. Listen, we understand there is a global pandemic going on right now and we want everyone to be safe.” said John Melody, Co-Owner of John Russell Brewing Company.

Meanwhile, Sarah Mazzone, Pub Manager at Lavery Brewing, hopes that everyone can learn from the state shutdown and, maybe, do things differently next time.

“Now that we know what we know and how things progressed, I think that it will be a good idea to try to assess and have constituents be able to talk to communities and see what it is we have to do to compromise.” Mazzone said.