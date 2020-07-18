Constitutional amendments would limit Governor Wolf’s authority during emergency declarations

The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus led a bipartisan effort this week to bring power back to the people and ensure that no Pennsylvania executive can operate with unchecked authority during an emergency declaration period.

Senate Bill 1166 was passed by the House on Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday. The bill amends the Pennsylvania Constitution to require the governor to seek legislative approval to continue any disaster declaration beyond 21 days and clarifies that a concurrent resolution ending a disaster declaration passed by the House and the Senate does not need to be presented to the governor to become effective.

The constitutional amendment also made it illegal to deny equality of rights based on race or ethnicity. It passed both chambers with bipartisan support. The amendments would need to pass the General Assembly and be approved by voters to become effective.

Proving the point that an extraordinary change like amending the state Constitution is necessary, however, Gov. Wolf once again issued another unilateral shutdown order that is likely to have devastating effects on restaurants, employees and other small businesses.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association noted, “There is no scenario that restaurants can survive” the governor’s latest restrictions.

The House Republican Caucus was also active in pushing back against the governor’s continued overreach, which once again included an end-run around the people’s representatives in the General Assembly.

The caucus was also instrumental in passing House Bill 732, which would create hundreds of jobs and bring significant investment in central and northeastern Pennsylvania by attracting fertilizer and petrochemical facilities to the region. This comes from an effort to help Pennsylvania’s economic recovery from COVID-19. According to one estimate, more than 4,400 jobs and over $1.6 billion in economic benefits would be generated from the construction of four manufacturing facilities as a result of the legislation.