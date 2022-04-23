One man is dead following a fatal construction accident that took place on April 23.

The man fell off a roof in Chautauqua County, New York on Friday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Chautauqua County Institution just before 8 a.m. for a fall victim.

Deputies said that the man was 51-years-old and fell off the roof while working construction.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the fall.

The incident currently remains under investigation.