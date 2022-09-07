Construction crews are busy at Cathedral Prep putting the finishing touches to the Student Life Center. We were able to get a sneak peek tour.

We were given a tour of the new facility and the updates just before school starts next week. There have been a number of improvements since construction broke ground in April of 2021.

This includes a technology and innovation center on the third floor, expanded art studios, and a new fitness center.

“Going in simultaneously with the consolidation of our two campuses, and this construction project is all about to bring our students together under one roof, expanding student opportunities,” said William Pituch, Cathedral Preparatory School.

The first day back to school for Cathedral Prep will be on Sep. 13.