The owner of a local brewery expects construction to be completed next month.

Lavery Brewing Company on West 12th Street will soon have a brand new look. The brewery purchased the space formerly occupied by Hungry Howies Pizza.

The owner said the brewery will create an additional 50 seats for customers. He said the addition will allow the brewpub to expand their food menu and create more space for live music.

“When we moved into this space 10 years ago, we had no idea what it would become and how much the community would embrace it. Having the opportunity to have almost three times as much space and different places for people to gather and musicians in possible different corners of the room I think is going to be an amazing opportunity, and we look forward to doing that,” said Jason Lavery, owner, Lavery Brewing Company.

Construction is said to be complete before the end of April.